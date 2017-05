A Lebanese flag flutters near a picture of Christian politician and FPM founder Michel Aoun on a building prior to presidential elections in Beirut, Lebanon October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT The Lebanese parliament convened on Monday for a presidential vote that is expected to elect former army commander Michel Aoun as head of state, ending a 29-month-long presidential vacuum, a live broadcast from parliament showed.

Aoun, who is in his 80s, is a close ally of the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah. He is to be elected as part of a political deal that is expected to make Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri prime minister.

