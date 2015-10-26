BEIRUT Oct 26 Lebanese authorities detained
five Saudi citizens at Beirut international airport on Monday
after finding two tonnes of drugs aboard a private jet bound for
the Gulf kingdom, security sources and the National News Agency
said.
The plane, scheduled to fly to Hael in northern Saudi
Arabia, was carrying 40 bags of Captagon amphetamine pills.
Security services were questioning the suspects, the sources
said, without elaborating.
Lebanon's National News Agency described it as the biggest
smuggling operation ever discovered at the Beirut airport .
