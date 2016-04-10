BEIRUT, April 10 Lebanese authorities have
detained two Lebanese employees of a Beirut airport service
company over contacts with "terrorist parties", security sources
said on Sunday. The sources gave no further details as the
suspects were still being questioned.
Public Works and Transport Minister Ghazi Zeaiter said last
month that Beirut airport needed at least $24 million to address
pressing gaps in security, including a new perimeter wall and
baggage inspection equipment.
Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk has said safety procedures
at the airport are inadequate, comparing it to Egypt's Sharm
el-Sheikh airport, where a bomb planted on a Russian plane
killed 224 people in October.
The Islamic State militant group and the al Qaeda-linked
Nusra Front have both mounted suicide bomb attacks in Lebanon
since the eruption of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
The Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah is fighting alongside
President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war.
