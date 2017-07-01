Lebanese army detains militant at Palestinian camp - sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Palestinian Islamist militant wanted for planning bomb attacks in Lebanon was detained by the army on Saturday at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Islamist sources in the camp and a security source said.

Islamist factions in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp handed Khaled al-Sayyid over to the Lebanese army at dawn at a check point outside the camp, on the outskirts of the city of Sidon, the Islamist sources said.

Sayyid had previously travelled to Syria to fight with jihadist groups in the civil war there, the security source said.