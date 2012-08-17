BEIRUT Aug 17 Lebanon's army said on Friday it
was stepping up security at religious sites and other public
places over the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday after a spate of
kidnappings in Beirut and protests which blocked the airport
road.
"Army units started taking exceptional security measures in
the vicinity of religious places, main roads, shopping areas and
tourist attractions," the army said in a statement.
A Lebanese Shi'ite clan kidnapped 20 Syrians and a Turkish
businessman this week, saying it was holding them to secure the
release of a relative captured by Syrian rebels in Damascus.
Sectarian tensions are already running high in Lebanon over
the uprising in neighbouring Syria, where mainly Sunni Muslim
rebels are seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, whose
Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
Eleven Shi'ite Lebanese men have been held in northern Syria
by Syrian rebels for more than three months. Families of the
captives burned tyres and blocked the Beirut airport road on
Wednesday night after reports that some of their relatives had
been wounded in a government air strike.