BEIRUT Lebanese media said Israeli shells hit the town of Al Wazzani near the border in southern Lebanon on Monday, with initial reports of injuries and damage.

Hezbollah's Al Manar television reported "information" that an explosive device targeting Israeli forces near Al Wazzani had detonated, but did not elaborate.

New TV said in a newsflash there had been reports of injuries from the shelling.

