BEIRUT Feb 14 Demonstrators attacked the
headquarters of a Lebanese television channel in Beirut on
Tuesday night, protesting against a broadcast they said was
insulting to Lebanese Shi'ite cleric Imam Musa al-Sadr.
Around 300 people, some carrying flags of Lebanon's Shi'ite
Amal Movement, tried to storm the headquarters of Lebanese
channel al-Jadeed, throwing fireworks, stones and eggs at the
building.
Sadr, the founder of the Amal Movement, disappeared after
travelling to Libya in 1978 and is presumed dead. Lebanese media
said the Tuesday demonstration had been in reaction to a
broadcast comedy sketch that referred to the disappearance.
Protesters broke windows, shouted insults at the channel's
owner, and chanted "Here we are Nabih", referring to Parliament
Speaker Nabih Berri, head of the Amal Movement.
Scores of police and troops arrived to control the
protesters, and one policeman was injured.
A security source described the attack as serious but said
the army was in control of the situation. An al-Jadeed
correspondent said on live television that a fire had erupted in
the building, ignited by the fireworks.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Alaa Kanaan in Beirut; editing
by Andrew Roche)