BEIRUT Two Lebanese soldiers died from their wounds on Saturday as the army clashed with Islamist gunmen in the northern city of Tripoli for a second day, trying to uproot the militants from the Old City.

Soldiers exchanged heavy fire with the gunmen, whose exact affiliation was unclear, in the morning and moved in on their positions in the afternoon, security sources said. One civilian was also killed in the fighting.

Three soldiers were wounded in a nearby incident when gunmen opened fire on an army vehicle near the northern village of Bahneen, the sources said. One soldier later died from his wounds.

At least two militants were killed and six soldiers were wounded during earlier fighting in Tripoli late on Friday. One of the soldiers died from his wounds on Saturday.

Tripoli has seen some of the worst spillover from the 3-1/2-year-old war in neighbouring Syria, whose border is only about 30 km (20 miles) north up the coast from the ancient port city. Gun battles and bombings linked to the conflict have regularly broken out.

In statements published by the National News Agency, the army leadership said: "The pursuit of terrorist gunmen in Tripoli is continuing and will not be pulled back until after the terrorists are eliminated."

Tripoli has long been a stronghold for hardline Sunni Islamists, many of whom accuse Lebanon's army of working with Shi'ite movement Hezbollah, which has sent fighters to aid Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a member of the Shi'ite-derived Alawite minority, against majority Sunni rebels.

