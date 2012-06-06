* FY net drops to $162.6 mln

* Revenue down 28 percent at $242 mln

* Says real estate slowdown to weigh on future profit (Adds details on sales)

BEIRUT, June 6 Real estate firm Solidere , Lebanon's largest listed company, posted a 17 percent fall in 2011 net profit to $162.6 million, hit by declining sales and an unstable regional political climate.

The company on Wednesday reiterated its forecast that a slowdown in real estate activity in the country may affect profit in coming years.

Revenue dropped to $242 million from $337 million in 2010, Solidere said, with most of the revenue coming from four contracts signed in the last quarter of the year.

Solidere shares were trading at around $12.75 at 0853 GMT, down 1 percent on the day and 17 percent down from levels in early March.

"These results come despite the unstable domestic and regional situation which the country has passed through since the beginning of last year, and which had a negative impact on the economic, commercial and real estate activity," it said.

Economic growth slowed sharply last year, hit by domestic political tensions which led to the collapse of the government in January as well as unrest which broke out in neighbouring Syria in March. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)