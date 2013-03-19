BEIRUT, March 19 Air traffic controllers at
Beirut airport plan a four-hour strike on Thursday as part of
public sector action to pressure the government to refer a new
wage scale to parliament.
The strike will affect flights in and out of Beirut's Rafik
Hariri airport between 10 am and 2 pm (0800-1200 GMT), they said
in a statement issued late on Monday.
Teachers and other public workers launched a series of
strikes last month to push Prime Minister Najib Mikati's
government to approve higher pay for public sector workers.
Mikati's cabinet, which is also trying to curb a budget
deficit which soared by 67 percent to $3.93 billion last year,
will discuss the pay scales on Thursday.
The Union Coordination Committee, the body which has been
organising strikes and protests at ministries across Beirut, has
pledged to hold its biggest demonstration yet to coincide with
the cabinet meeting.
(by Dominic Evans/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44
(0)207 542-4441)