BEIRUT, March 22 Lebanon's cabinet referred a
draft law on a new public wage scale to parliament early on
Friday, bowing to popular pressure but endangering efforts to
control a runaway budget deficit.
Finance Minister Mohammed Safadi said the draft law, which
would raise the minimum wage 35 percent and cost around $1.2
billion a year, would be "economically devastating" for Lebanon.
An eight-hour cabinet session ended just after midnight with
agreement on the bill, which stipulates that the measure would
be funded by increasing working hours to 35 per week, raising
the retirement age to 69 from 64, and increasing some taxes,
including an import tax on luxury items.
Public pay demands backed by several strikes and protests in
the past month are complicating the struggle to curb a budget
deficit which soared by 67 percent to $3.93 billion last year.
Lebanon's economy has slowed sharply in the past two years,
mostly due to the conflict in neighbouring Syria which has hit
its tourism sector and deepened divisions in the tiny country.
The government has asked for international aid to help it
host 370,000 Syrian refugees.
Political jockeying and sectarian tensions have slowed or
stalled action needed to tackle Lebanon's financial problems.
About 4,000 people protested outside the presidential palace
during Thursday's cabinet session and air traffic controllers
halted flights at Beirut's international airport for four hours.
The Union Coordination Committee, which represents public
workers, said in a statement that it would meet on Friday to
recommend the suspension of the open-ended protests.
Safadi reiterated his objections to the bill, saying it did
not secure proper funding and would expand the deficit.
"Is the national economy able to bear the implications of
the ... draft law and how we will face the inflation rise?" he
said in a statement.
Lebanon's inflation rate stands at around 10 percent.