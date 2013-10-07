* Syria-linked violence hits conference, exhibition business
* Jittery Gulf Arabs now book luxury weddings elsewhere
* Savvy Lebanese organisers keep going, await better times
By Stephen Kalin
BEIRUT, Oct 7 In unpredictable Lebanon, now
caught up in the spillover from Syria's civil war, the business
of planning conferences, exhibitions and luxury weddings is not
for the faint-hearted.
But Lebanese organisers of such events - moneyspinners in
the tiny country's vital tourism-oriented service sector - say
they are determined to keep going, despite the risk of having to
postpone or cancel when political turmoil or violence strike.
The last two years, punctuated by Syria-linked bombings,
clashes and a huge influx of refugees, have been particularly
bad for enterprises so sensitive to the political temperature.
"We're waiting, we're praying for a good season," said Alain
Hadife, whose Caractere company plans luxury events.
Extravagant weddings and corporate events in Lebanon are
down 45 percent, he said, with Gulf Arab clients who had once
contracted for lavish multi-day weddings scared away.
The slump has cost many ancillary jobs.
"The Lebanese caterer isn't working, the Lebanese waiter
isn't working, the Lebanese photographer isn't working. No one
is working," Hadife told Reuters.
Like others who do not rely solely on Lebanon as a venue, he
says international events are sustaining his business - although
he still plans local events that are hostage to uncertainty.
"We cannot say we won't do anything, and then next season
everything goes well, but we didn't have time to do it."
That attitude is typical of Lebanese entrepreneurs long
accustomed to adjusting to the vagaries of a turbulent region.
Lebanon rebuilt after its devastating 15-year civil war and
quickly became a regional business centre. But bouts of violence
from 2005, including a month-long war with Israel in 2006, have
dented hopes the country will escape instability any time soon.
The Syrian war, which began in 2011, has again hit business
travel and tourism, helping slow growth in the overall economy
to below 2 percent from 8 percent on average from 2007 to 2010.
"BIG POTENTIAL"
Lebanon has long sold itself as a Middle Eastern travel
destination by playing up its image as an open, modern place in
a region of autocracies and social conservatives, while glossing
over its infrastructure deficiencies, dysfunctional sectarian
political system, chronic internal conflicts and corruption.
Figures on how much conferences and exhibitions contribute
to the economy are hard to come by, but the wider service sector
accounts for about 75 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Business travel boosts hotel and restaurant revenues as well
as entertainment and transport. The Lebanese Chamber of
Commerce, Industry and Agriculture estimates that 24 percent of
employment is directly or indirectly related to tourism.
But high-spending Gulf visitors have vanished for now, and
scores of conferences, exhibitions and luxury weddings have had
to be rescheduled or relocated in the last two years.
Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at the Byblos Bank Group in
Beirut, said stability was vital to the industry's success.
"This country has very big potential in that segment, which
it has demonstrated in times of stability and proper security,"
he said, arguing that Lebanon recovers swiftly from adversity.
And when the going gets tough at home, Lebanese event
organisers tend to look overseas to turn a profit.
This year the sprawling Beirut International Exhibitions and
Leisure Center has postponed or scrapped many events, including
the Lebanon Motor Show, which usually attracts 100,000 visitors.
Rami Joueidi, BIEL's managing director, is now focusing on
events his company runs in the Gulf, Europe and United States.
"This is the Lebanese way," he said. "You just have to
become international."
Last year the opening of the In Shape health and beauty fair
in Beirut was cut short by a bomb across town that killed eight
people. The show eventually went on, but instability has forced
the postponement of this year's event until next spring.
"Knowing how the situation has been in Lebanon for forever,
we never just wait," said Sophia Farghal, one of the organisers.
"You never know. It might be calm from now on, then in two
months something happens. What we do is always be prepared as if
nothing is going on."
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)