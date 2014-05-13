* Court trying in absentia five suspects in Hariri killing
* Al-Jadeed published names of witnesses in Hariri case
* Hezbollah lawmaker says tribunal "politicised"
THE HAGUE, May 13 Lawyers at an international
court accused a Lebanese news outlet of contempt of court on
Tuesday for publishing the names of witnesses involved in the
case of a 2005 bombing in Beirut that killed former Lebanese
Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) in The Hague was set
up in 2009 at the urging of Western governments and with the
support of Lebanon's then-government to investigate Hariri's
killing, but Lebanese support for the tribunal has been mixed.
Charges were read out in court against Lebanon's Al-Jadeed
TV and Karma al-Khayat, Deputy News and Political Program
Manager, who published in August 2012 the previously secret
names of witnesses who were called or could have been called to
the investigation of the bombing.
They were accused of two counts of contempt and obstruction
of justice - that they "wilfully interfered with the
administration of justice" and that Khayat had the authority to
remove the names of the witnesses from al-Jadeed's website but
did not, despite an order from the STL Pre-Trial Judge.
"Khayat knew that publishing the episodes on al-Jadeed's
website ... would undermine public confidence in the tribunal's
ability to protect the confidentially of information," the
charge read.
Al-Jadeed and Khayat pleaded "not guilty" and Khayat told
the tribunal that Al-Jadeed's only crime "is that we have
respected the highest standards of our profession".
"ILLEGITIMATE" COURT
The STL is trying five suspects in absentia for the killing
of Hariri and 21 others but all are in hiding. The five men are
all members of Hezbollah, a political party and paramilitary
group that is powerful in Lebanon.
The Shi'ite Muslim group denies any role in killing Hariri,
a billionaire Sunni Muslim politician, and says the suspects
will never be handed over to the court, which it says is a tool
of U.S. and Israeli interests.
Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Tuesday the court was
"illegitimate and lacks legality". Speaking at a live viewing of
the hearing in Beirut, he said the court was "politicised".
"We are here to affirm solidarity with the freedom of the
media and also solidarity with the Lebanese constitution, which
is violated when there is a Lebanese media figure in front of an
international court outside the framework of Lebanese law," he
said.
The STL has also brought charges against the pro-Hezbollah
news organisation Al-Akhbar and its co-founder Ibrahim Al-Amin
for the same charges in its newspaper editions of January 15 and
19, 2013.
Amin said in an editorial on Tuesday he did not respect the
legitimacy of the STL and would not travel to The Hague.
"We are keenly aware that one of the reasons we are being
targeted is because we stand at the heart of the battle of the
Resistance (Hezbollah) which represents the holy of our holies,"
he said.
It was not clear when the STL would try Al-Akhbar and Amin.
The maximum penalty for contempt of the tribunal is seven
years imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 Euros ($137,600)
