* Defence lawyers say prosecution evidence proves nothing
* Hariri assassination almost triggered civil war
THE HAGUE Jan 17 Lawyers for four suspects
accused of a 2005 bomb blast that killed Lebanese statesman
Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others accused prosecutors on Friday of
relying on circumstantial evidence and of having established no
motive for the attack.
The trial, before an international tribunal in The Hague, is
being watched closely in Lebanon, where many hope it could help
end a culture of impunity that has sustained a decades-long
tradition of political violence in the deeply divided country.
The defence lawyers, appointed to represent the suspects who
are still at large and are being tried in absentia, said the
prosecution evidence, based on extensive phone records, was not
specific enough to prove their clients were involved.
"This crime seems bereft of any motive. The prosecution has
put forward no reason... After nine years they don't have the
wherewithal to explain (the motive)," Vincent
Courcelle-Labrousse, a lawyer for suspect Hussein Hassan
Oneissi, said at the end of the second day of the trial.
"What we have heard is a scenario with some hypotheses," he
told reporters. "But hypotheses are not proof."
The Hague-based Special Tribunal for Lebanon was set up
after Hariri's killing with the backing of the United Nations
and the then-Lebanese government to investigate the events
surrounding the assassination, which brought the country back to
the brink of civil war.
"WELL-ORGANISED"
The accused - who also include Mustafa Badreddine, Salim
Jamil Ayyash and Assad Hassan Sabra - face charges of terrorism,
homicide and of orchestrating the 2005 assassination. A fifth
suspect, Hassan Habib Merhi, faces separate but similar charges.
They could face a life sentence if convicted.
Prosecutors say the alleged conspirators organised the
"well-funded, well-organised and meticulously planned operation"
using dozens of mobile phones, some of which were brought months
before they were used to coordinate the bomb blast.
On the second day of the trial, prosecutors used evidence
culled from telephone companies' records of billions of text
messages and telephone calls to argue that there had been a
flurry of phone calls in the small hours of the night before the
Feb. 14 blast.
But the defence lawyers said the evidence, showing where the
alleged conspirators' mobile phones had been and whom they had
called or texted, and the duration of those calls, could lend
support to any number of alternative explanations.
"What did Badreddine say to Ayyash and what did Sabra say to
Merhi? Right now there is nothing that reveals the content of
these conversations," said Antoine Korkmaz, lawyer for
Badreddine, accused by prosecutors of being the ringleader.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gareth Jones)