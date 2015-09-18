AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 An international court judge
acquitted a Lebanese journalist on Friday of interfering with
the administration of justice by revealing the identities of
witnesses in the 2005 assassination of former prime minister
Rafik al-Hariri.
But Judge Nicola Lettieri ruled that Karma Khayat, a
journalist at Lebanon's Al-Jadeed TV station, had committed
contempt of court by ignoring a court order to remove the 2012
broadcasts from the station's website. The TV station was
acquitted of corporate liability on both counts.
Prosecutors at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon had argued
that exposure of the witnesses would make others reluctant to
testify in the case over Hariri's assassination, but Lettieri
said he had been able to find no evidence to confirm this.
