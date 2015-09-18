(Adds Khayat's reaction)
By Yoruk Bahceli
THE HAGUE, Sept 18 A U.N.-backed court said on
Friday that a Lebanese journalist had risked exposing purported
witnesses in its hearings over the 2005 assassination of former
Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, and had defied a court order to
remove the material from a website.
Karma Khayat, who accuses the tribunal of gagging the free
press, will be sentenced on Sept. 28 for contempt of court for
ignoring the order. She could face a fine of 100,000 euros and
seven years in prison - though this would be an unusually harsh
punishment for an international court.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon acquitted Khayat on a more
serious charge of interfering with the course of justice by
publishing the material in the first place. Al-Jadeed, her TV
station, was found not liable on both counts.
Prosecutors had said the reports undermined the court by
exposing witnesses to the risk of reprisals and discouraging
them from coming forward with evidence.
Judge Nicola Lettieri said that there was no evidence that
identifying the witnesses had undermined public confidence in
the tribunal, but said Khayat should have taken the material
down when ordered to do so.
"The individuals who testified stated that they had been
afraid ... after the airing of the episodes," he said.
Though purported witnesses' faces were blurred and their
voices disguised in the 2012 broadcasts, they could still be
identified from context, he added.
"Al-Jadeed used professional standards," Khayat said. "If
the tribunal's aim or goal was to put a stop to Al-Jadeed's
investigative reporting on the tribunal, I can assure that we
will not stop."
Defence lawyer Karim Khan said Khayat would appeal against
her conviction on the "lesser charge", adding that Al-Jadeed's
full acquittal was a vindication.
Hariri and 21 others were killed in a waterfront bomb blast
in 2005 that upset a fragile peace in Lebanon, dragging the
country back to the brink of civil war.
The court was set up with United Nations support after
Lebanese politicians said their judicial system could not cope
with investigating the crime.
Five suspects, all linked to the Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim
militant movement Hezbollah, which is part of the current Beirut
government, have since been indicted for the killing. They
remain at large and are being tried in absentia.
Supporters of Hezbollah accuse the tribunal of serving U.S.
and Israeli interests.
In April, Khayat told a court hearing that her reports had
aimed to expose alleged leaks coming from the tribunal and
investigate its use of public money.
