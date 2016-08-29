(Refiles to show nationality of journalist in headline)
AMSTERDAM Aug 29 A Lebanese journalist was
fined on Monday for disclosing the names of protected witnesses
at the international tribunal investigating the murder of
Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in 2005.
Ibrahim Al Amin and the publisher of the Akhbar Beirut
newspaper, Akhbar Beirut S.A.L, were fined 20,000 and 6,000
euros respectively. The court ordered that the fine be paid by
Sept. 30.
It was the latest in a series of contempt hearings at the
Special Tribunal for Lebanon, set up in 2009 to investigate the
murder of Hariri and 22 others on Feb. 14, 2005.
Al Amin and his publisher were convicted in July of
"knowingly and wilfully interfering with the administration of
justice by publishing information on purported confidential
witnesses," the court said.
The tribunal's maximum penalty for contempt is imprisonment
of up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000
euros.
