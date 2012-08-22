TRIPOLI, Lebanon Aug 22 The death toll from
fighting between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in Tripoli climbed
to at least 10 overnight, medical sources said on Wednesday, in
clashes that the city's residents described as some of the
heaviest since Lebanon's civil war.
More than 100 people have been wounded in the fighting which
erupted this week along a sectarian fault line between the Sunni
district of Bab al-Tabbaneh and the Alawite area of Jebel
Mohsen.
The sectarian tone of the fighting reflects the Syrian
conflict that increasingly sets a mainly Sunni Muslim opposition
against President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority.
After a lull, Tripoli was rocked by some two dozen
explosions between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., apparently caused by
rocket-propelled grenades, witnesses said. The fighters have
also been using automatic machine guns.
The area is one of Lebanon's most volatile and chronic
Sunni-Alawite tensions spilled into clashes that killed 15
people in early June. At least 10 soldiers have been wounded in
efforts to stop the violence, the army has said.