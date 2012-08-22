TRIPOLI, Lebanon Aug 22 The death toll from
fighting between Lebanese Sunni Muslims and Alawites echoing the
conflict in Syria climbed to at least 12 on Wednesday, the third
day of clashes described as some of the heaviest since Lebanon's
1975-90 civil war.
More than 100 people have been wounded in the bloodshed this
week along a sectarian fault line in the northern city of
Tripoli running between the Sunni district of Bab al-Tabbaneh
and the Alawite area of Jebel Mohsen.
"A ceasefire was supposed to take place this afternoon but
it did not happen," a Tripoli resident told Reuters.
The sectarian tone of the fighting reflects the conflict in
neighbouring Syria which increasingly sets a mainly Sunni Muslim
opposition against President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority.
After a night-time lull, Tripoli was rocked by around two
dozen explosions between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday,
apparently caused by rocket-propelled grenades, witnesses said.
The fighters have also been using machineguns.
Sunni-Alawite tensions have been chronic in the region and
they boiled over into clashes in early June that killed 15
people. At least 10 soldiers have been wounded in efforts to
stop the violence.