BEIRUT Dec 12 The United States has given six
military helicopters to the Lebanese air force, a diplomatic
source said on Wednesday, bolstering forces that have been
struggling to deal with violence spreading over the border from
Syria.
"Six Huey 2 helicopters have been delivered to Lebanon as
part of bilateral military assistance," the source said on
condition of anonymity.
The air force has 24 U.S. Huey helicopters and 11
French-made Gazelles, both of which can be equipped with guns
and missiles.
Lebanon, which is still rebuilding after its own 15-year
civil war, has seen clashes between gunmen loyal to opposing
sides in Syria's civil war, mostly in the northern port town of
Tripoli, but also in the capital Beirut and the southern coastal
city of Sidon.
Syrian forces have occasionally breached the Lebanese border
to battle with rebels who are fighting to oust Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad and take refuge in Lebanese border towns. Syrian
mortar bombs have also targeted Lebanese villages.
Few envision a fight between Lebanon and its much larger
neighbour Syria, a country whose troops were garrisoned in
Lebanon until 2005 and still has influence over the security
services.
But Lebanon's army is ill-equiped to deal with powerful
internal militant groups, including the Shi'ite Muslim guerrilla
and political movement Hezbollah, which the United States counts
as a terrorist organisation.
Last week, the U.S. gave a $29.8 million, 42-meter coastal
security craft to the Lebanese Navy to patrol and protect
Lebanon's sea border, the U.S. Embassy said.
