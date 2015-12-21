BEIRUT Dec 22 Lebanon's cabinet on Monday
agreed to export the country's waste in a move that could end a
crisis that led to a wave of protests and threatened the
downfall of the government.
The government has awarded two foreign companies 18 month
contracts to transport Lebanon's waste by sea in a plan that
should start to be carried out this month when the firms
complete agreed financial obligations.
Prime Minister Tamam Salam had previously expressed
frustration at the failings of his cabinet, which struggled to
resolve the garbage problem after the closure of Beirut's main
rubbish tip in July.
"This was a catastrophe that was a result of years and years
of neglect," Salam said on Monday after a cabinet meeting
convened to discuss the problem.
He had threatened to resign as protests calling for a
solution to the rubbish crisis turned into calls for the cabinet
to step down.
"We hope to have closed this chapter of an affair in the
shadow of disruptions the country has endured and in the context
of a tense political situation," Salam said at a press
conference.
The protests that began this summer had been organised
independently of the main sectarian parties, posing a challenge
to their influence.
The rubbish crisis echoes wider problems facing Lebanon.
The weak state has long been criticised for failing to
develop the country and its infrastructure. Beirut still suffers
daily power cuts 25 years after the end of the 1975-1990 civil
war.
But government has been particularly poor since the eruption
of the war in neighbouring Syria. That war has worsened
Lebanon's political divisions, often along sectarian lines that
reflect the Syrian conflict.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Grant McCool)