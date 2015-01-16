NEW YORK Jan 16 Lebenthal Wealth Advisors, the
wealth management division of Lebenthal Holdings, said Friday it
hired a financial adviser from Morgan Stanley who will
open a new office in Birmingham, Michigan.
William Burke, who started his career in 1983 at E.F.
Hutton, joined Lebenthal earlier this month. Lebenthal did not
disclose the assets Burke had under management at Morgan
Stanley. However, Lebenthal Wealth Advisers, Lebenthals'
year-old boutique division, works with high net worth and
institutional clients.
Michigan marks the family-owned firm's fourth office outside
of New York.
In December, Lebenthal added an adviser to the wealth
adviser channel and an equity manager to its asset management
channel.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond with comment.
(Editing by Diane Craft)