CAIRO Nov 14 Egyptian ceramics firm Lecico reported a net loss of 3.0 million Egyptian pounds ($0.5 million) in the third quarter of 2011, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Lecico made a net profit of 30.9 million pounds in the same period a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to 239.2 million pounds.

The firm said there had been shrinking demand for sanitary ware in Europe and the Middle East this year. The third quarter drop in sales prices was due to weakness in exchange rates and strikes that hurt production, the company said.

