PARIS Feb 4 E.Leclerc, France's second-largest retailer by market share, said on Wednesday that a difficult economic climate and price competition among retailers would slow its domestic market share gains this year.

Leclerc, a cooperative association of retailers which operates 640 stores in France, mostly hypermarkets, said it aimed to lift its market share by 0.3 percentage points this year after gaining 0.5 points last year to 20 percent.

Unlisted Leclerc forecast sales growth of 2 percent this year, excluding fuel, a slight acceleration from 1.4 percent growth in 2014 to 37 billion euros ($42.32 billion).

Retailers across Europe have been struggling as shoppers' disposable income is squeezed by subdued wage growth and austerity measures, and many have responded with price cuts.

In recent years, Leclerc's market share has been increasing at the expense of rivals, notably Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, which has been striving to improve its price image among shoppers.

Carrefour, which has been cutting costs, revamping stores, and improving price competitiveness in France, where it makes 47 percent of group sales, retained its market share lead at the end of December at 20.4 percent, Kantar Research data showed. ($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)