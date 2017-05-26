MADRID May 26 Paper manufacturing company
Lecta, owned by British private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners, said on Friday it intended to list on the Spanish
stock exchange and raise around 315 million euros ($353.49
million) by issuing new shares.
Those new shares would be sold to institutional investors in
a private placement, and the firm said some of its shareholders
would also sell all or part of their stock in a secondary
offering.
Barcelona-based Lecta - one of southern Europe's biggest
paper manufacturers with mills in Italy, France and Spain - said
it would use proceeds from the sale of new shares to pay down
debt and cover expenses of the offering, including a bonus to
management.
Credit Suisse and UBS are joint global coordinators on the
offering. ($1 = 0.8911 euros)
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White)