BRIEF-Avid Technology sees Q2 revenue $93 mln - $103 mln
* Avid Technology announces Q1 2017 results and issues q2 2017 guidance
Jan 29 Lectra SA :
* Petit Bateau chooses Lectra Fashion PLM
* Lectra Fashion PLM adopted by Petit Bateau to accelerate product development cycles and reduce lead times
* YY Inc - Jin succeeds Eric He