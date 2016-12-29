SHANGHAI Dec 29 Cash-strapped Chinese
technology conglomerate LeEco is in talks on securing a 10
billion yuan ($1.4 billion) deal with an unnamed strategic
investor, its listed unit said.
Leshi Internet Information and Technology said
in a filing to the stock exchange late Wednesday that its parent
company had signed a framework agreement with the investor and
the two sides were still discussing the final details.
It did not disclose the identity of the investor, but the
China Business News cited a source familiar with the situation
as saying that it was an insurance company.
LeEco has been expanding aggressively in a range of
businesses including online entertainment, electric and
driverless cars and smartphones, but the firm's billionare chief
executive Jia Yueting warned staff last month that it had grown
too fast and was facing cash shortages.
Soon after, the company said it had secured commitments for
$600 million to support its automotive unit and LeEco high-tech
business.
LeEco also launched a new electric car plant in eastern
China's Zhejiang province on Wednesday, the official China Daily
reported.
The newspaper said the first phase of the new factory would
cost 11 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) to build and would produce
400,000 e-cars every year.
Following the cash crunch, the firm's sports broadcasting
unit said it would cut 10 percent of its staff and restructure
its business.
This week, LeSports still owed as much as $30 million in
payments to the Beijing-based Super Sports Media Group, which
holds exclusive rights to broadcast English Premier League games
in China.
($1 = 6.9559 yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)