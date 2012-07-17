* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.03 vs loss/shr $3.46, a year earlier
* Q3 revenue $179.3 mln, down 4.3 pct
July 17 Newspaper group Lee Enterprises Inc
reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a slow economic
recovery in all its markets.
The company, which refinanced its debt in January after
filing for bankruptcy in December last year, reported a loss of
$1.5 million, or 3 cents per share compared with a loss of
$155.5 million, or $3.46 per share, a year earlier.
The company, which publishes 48 daily newspapers including
St. Louis Post-Dispatch, posted revenue of $179.3 million, down
4.3 percent from a year earlier.
"In nearly all our markets, the slow economic recovery seems
to start and stall unpredictably, producing erratic overall
revenue results from month to month," Chief Executive Mary Junck
said in a statement.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
reported a 3.2 percent stake in the company in June.
The Davenport, Iowa-based Lee's shares have fallen more than
16 percent since they touched a year high of $1.80 on June 27
after the company decided against a reverse stock split.
Shares were up 3 percent at $1.56 on Tuesday morning on the
New York Stock Exchange.