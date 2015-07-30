(Kenneth Lee is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of
Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of
California, Berkeley. Edward Miguel is the Oxfam Professor of
Environmental and Resource Economics and Faculty Director of the
Center for Effective Global Action (CEGA) at the University of
California, Berkeley. The opinions expressed are their own.)
By By Kenneth Lee and Edward Miguel
July 30 When President Barack Obama made his
first presidential visit to Kenya over the weekend, he visited
not just his ancestral home, but one of the target countries in
his $7 billion signature foreign aid initiative, Power Africa.
Launched in 2013, Power Africa aims to boost electricity
access in Sub-Saharan Africa. The initiative has prioritized
expanding the continent's capacity to generate electricity, with
an additional focus on small-scale renewable energy investments.
This is a useful first step. But investing in generation alone
will be useless without addressing the economic and
institutional obstacles to distributing electricity to homes and
businesses.
Power Africa is tackling a critical global challenge. All of
Sub-Saharan Africa, with 961 million residents, currently only
consumes about as much power as New York City. Expanding energy
access will be vital for driving Africa's economic
transformation over the coming decades.
Yet our research in Kenya shows that most households and
businesses still face major barriers to accessing electricity.
In recent years, hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent
to expand the grid across most of the countryside, leaving the
majority of Kenyans "under grid," or within a half-mile of power
grid infrastructure. The same holds in several other African
countries.
Yet the electrification rate in Kenya is still only 30
percent, and in our data just 5 percent of rural households and
20 percent of private businesses within a half-mile of the
infrastructure have electricity. The low connection rate holds
even years after the grid is in place. Clearly, building more
infrastructure isn't enough.
Why not? In a study conducted with the University of
California, Berkeley and the non-profit Innovations for Poverty
Action, we document a host of challenges in trying to connect
hundreds of rural Kenyan households to the grid. The price of
connections remains very high for most, few financing options
are available for rural families, and there are not enough
skilled workers to oversee the design, construction and
electrical wiring.
Even after the households in our study had paid in full for
their electricity connections, it took seven months on average
for electricity to flow for the first time. Once connected,
households experience regular blackouts - sometimes lasting days
or weeks - due to a shortage of maintenance staff and materials.
Given these conditions, it's really no wonder that so few
Kenyans have chosen to connect to the power grid.
Some argue that decentralized technologies such as solar
microgrids and lanterns are the solution to these problems. Yet
no industrial country has ever powered its economic growth with
solar lanterns. We see the popularity of these small-scale
technologies as a symptom of the problems with the electrical
grid, rather than their solution. While decentralized generation
may be cost-effective for a small number of isolated rural
communities, it can never reap the massive economies of scale of
a national - or even international - power grid.
As in textbook economic models, energy companies serving
more customers will rapidly see their cost per customer fall.
Similarly, larger power plants are able to generate electricity
at a tiny fraction of the price of small-scale systems, such as
home solar, and are particularly cost effective in countries
like Kenya where the network infrastructure is rapidly
expanding.
One thing is clear. The electricity grid - especially one
built today - does not have to be damaging to the environment or
contribute to climate change. Large power plants increasingly
rely on renewable energy sources, including those in Kenya,
where several major geothermal and wind projects are under
development. Energy infrastructure is long-lived, so the choices
that Kenya and other African countries make in the next decade
will have major implications for both their economic development
and global climate change.
By 2060, the United Nations projects that Sub-Saharan
Africans will make up nearly one in four people on the planet.
Their demand for power will surely rise steadily over the coming
years. But funding power generation alone will not improve
African lives if electricity never reaches those who need it to
work, play and study.
Powering Africa will require not just technological
investments, but also economic and institutional solutions to
the many barriers to access.
