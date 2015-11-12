FRANKFURT Nov 12 German property group LEG Immobilien plans to issue new shares representing 7.7 percent of its current capital to finance the acquisition of flats in North Rhine-Westphalia.

LEG said the new shares would be offered exclusively to institutional investors overnight in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The shares are worth 317 million euros ($342.04 million) at Thursday's closing price.

LEG agreed to buy 13,800 residential properties from larger rival Vonovia for about 600 million euros earlier in November. ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman)