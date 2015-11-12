FRANKFURT Nov 12 German property group LEG
Immobilien plans to issue new shares representing 7.7
percent of its current capital to finance the acquisition of
flats in North Rhine-Westphalia.
LEG said the new shares would be offered exclusively to
institutional investors overnight in an accelerated bookbuilding
process.
The shares are worth 317 million euros ($342.04 million) at
Thursday's closing price.
LEG agreed to buy 13,800 residential properties from larger
rival Vonovia for about 600 million euros earlier in
November.
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman)