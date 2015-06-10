FRANKFURT, June 10 German property firm Deutsche Annington on Wednesday said it had no interest in acquiring peer LEG Immobilien.

"We deny any current interest in a public acquisition of LEG," a Deutsche Annington spokeswoman said.

LEG shares pared gains to be up 2.2 percent, after jumping as much as 4.5 percent on market talk earlier that Deutsche Annington was preparing a takeover offer.

Annington has a market value of 9.8 billion euros ($11.1 billion) compared to 3.65 billion for LEG, according to Thomson Reuters data.

LEG declined comment.

($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)