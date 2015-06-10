BRIEF-Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique
* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN
FRANKFURT, June 10 German property firm Deutsche Annington on Wednesday said it had no interest in acquiring peer LEG Immobilien.
"We deny any current interest in a public acquisition of LEG," a Deutsche Annington spokeswoman said.
LEG shares pared gains to be up 2.2 percent, after jumping as much as 4.5 percent on market talk earlier that Deutsche Annington was preparing a takeover offer.
Annington has a market value of 9.8 billion euros ($11.1 billion) compared to 3.65 billion for LEG, according to Thomson Reuters data.
LEG declined comment.
($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.