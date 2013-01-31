BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
LONDON Jan 31 Prospective investors in the initial public offering of German real estate group LEG were told on Thursday that those with orders below 44 euros per share would miss out, three financial market sources said.
Order books on the offer, which is due to close later on Thursday and could raise up to 1.37 billion euros, are now covered at the top of the 43 to 45 euros per share price guidance range, the sources added.
On Tuesday sources had said the order books were covered at 44 euros per share. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r