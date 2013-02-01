* Started trading at 44.50 euros vs 44 euro offer price
* Trading at 43.80 euros by 0835 GMT
* Majority owners bank 1.34 bln euros from listing
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Shares in real estate group LEG
Immobilien slipped on their Frankfurt stock exchange
debut, even as Germany's second-largest listing in five years
added to hopes of a recovery in the region's new issues market.
LEG shares started trading at 44.50 euros ($60.40), about 1
percent above the offer price, but pared gains to trade at 43.80
euros at 0835 GMT.
LEG's majority owner Whitehall, a Goldman Sachs
investment fund, and Perry Capital, which held an 11 percent
stake before the listing, together banked as much as 1.34
billion euros from selling 57.5 percent of the company's share
capital.
The German property company did not issue any new shares on
its listing, so did not reap any proceeds from its stock market
debut. The listing values LEG at about 2.3 billion euros.
Last year's initial public offering (IPO) of Telefonica
Deutschland generated proceeds of 1.45 billion euros.
Based on September 2012 figures provided in its offer
prospectus, LEG has a net asset value (NAV) of about 44.80 euros
per share, making the issue price a 1.8 percent discount to NAV.
That also makes it relatively cheap compared with its two
closest listed peers in the German residential real estate
sector. GSW Immobilien and Deutsche Wohnen
trade at 4.4 percent and 13 percent premiums respectively to
forecast December 2012 NAV, according to JP Morgan.
Europe's IPO market, which has been struggling because of
the region's long debt crisis and sluggish economic growth,
started to show signs of life as confidence picked up in the
final months of 2012.
While the recovery remains fragile, a lack of IPO activity
through much of last year has left a backlog of deals that could
come to market in 2013, bankers said.
In Germany, fork-lift truck manufacturer Kion Group
and speciality publisher Springer Science+Business
Media are seen as possible IPO candidates for the
first half of the year.
Real estate group Deutsche Annington and
specialist metals and ceramics group H.C. Starck
could float in the third or fourth quarter.
Ebullient stock markets have already this year encouraged
several firms in Europe, including Russian trading venue the
Moscow Exchange and British housebuilder Crest Nicholson, to
launch listing plans.
LEG plans to buy 10,000 apartments in Germany over the next
two years, betting on a market increasingly sought out for its
stable returns.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)