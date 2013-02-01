* Started trading at 44.50 euros vs 44 euro offer price

* Trading at 43.80 euros by 0835 GMT

* Majority owners bank 1.34 bln euros from listing (Adds details, background, valuations)

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Shares in real estate group LEG Immobilien slipped on their Frankfurt stock exchange debut, even as Germany's second-largest listing in five years added to hopes of a recovery in the region's new issues market.

LEG shares started trading at 44.50 euros ($60.40), about 1 percent above the offer price, but pared gains to trade at 43.80 euros at 0835 GMT.

LEG's majority owner Whitehall, a Goldman Sachs investment fund, and Perry Capital, which held an 11 percent stake before the listing, together banked as much as 1.34 billion euros from selling 57.5 percent of the company's share capital.

The German property company did not issue any new shares on its listing, so did not reap any proceeds from its stock market debut. The listing values LEG at about 2.3 billion euros.

Last year's initial public offering (IPO) of Telefonica Deutschland generated proceeds of 1.45 billion euros.

Based on September 2012 figures provided in its offer prospectus, LEG has a net asset value (NAV) of about 44.80 euros per share, making the issue price a 1.8 percent discount to NAV.

That also makes it relatively cheap compared with its two closest listed peers in the German residential real estate sector. GSW Immobilien and Deutsche Wohnen trade at 4.4 percent and 13 percent premiums respectively to forecast December 2012 NAV, according to JP Morgan.

Europe's IPO market, which has been struggling because of the region's long debt crisis and sluggish economic growth, started to show signs of life as confidence picked up in the final months of 2012.

While the recovery remains fragile, a lack of IPO activity through much of last year has left a backlog of deals that could come to market in 2013, bankers said.

In Germany, fork-lift truck manufacturer Kion Group and speciality publisher Springer Science+Business Media are seen as possible IPO candidates for the first half of the year.

Real estate group Deutsche Annington and specialist metals and ceramics group H.C. Starck could float in the third or fourth quarter.

Ebullient stock markets have already this year encouraged several firms in Europe, including Russian trading venue the Moscow Exchange and British housebuilder Crest Nicholson, to launch listing plans.

LEG plans to buy 10,000 apartments in Germany over the next two years, betting on a market increasingly sought out for its stable returns. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)