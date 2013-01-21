UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
FRANKFURT Jan 21 German residential property group LEG, which plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange, said on Monday it has 170 million euros ($226 million) of liquidity available, enough to buy 10,000 flats in the next two years.
LEG, which has 91,000 flats in Germany, hopes to raise up to 1.43 billion euros in its planned initial public offering.
* IN EVENT OF A FULLY EXECUTED REPURCHASE PROGRAM, COMPANY WILL OWN SHARES REPRESENTING NO MORE THAN TEN PERCENT OF ISSUED SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)