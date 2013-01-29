BRIEF-Ipopema Securities plan total FY 2016 div. payment of 1.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
FRANKFURT Jan 29 Prospective investors in the initial public offering of LEG are being told shares in the German real estate group will likely sell within a price range of 43-45 euros ($57.88-60.57) a share, three financial sources told Reuters on Monday.
"The books are covered at 44 euros a share," one of the people said. "Books are covered including greenshoe," another source said.
LEG, which initially gave an outlook for a 41-47 euro range, is due to decide on a final price on Thursday with trading to start on Friday. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Kylie MacLellan)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned trading revenues in the current quarter are set to fall at least 10% from a year ago as a lack of market volatility has slowed activity following the strong start to the year.