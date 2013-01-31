Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 31 German real estate group LEG said it expects to raise proceeds of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from its public offering of stock on Friday, with an additional 100 million coming if the greenshoe overalotment option is fully exercised.
The company said it would seek to sell 30.45 million shares at 44 euros each at an initial public offering set to launch on Friday. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.