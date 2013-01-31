Jan 31 German real estate group LEG said it expects to raise proceeds of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from its public offering of stock on Friday, with an additional 100 million coming if the greenshoe overalotment option is fully exercised.

The company said it would seek to sell 30.45 million shares at 44 euros each at an initial public offering set to launch on Friday. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)