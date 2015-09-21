FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Property groups Deutsche
Wohnen and LEG Immobilien aim to keep
growing via acquisitions following their planned merger, racing
to catch up with larger peer Vonovia.
Deutsche Wohnen said on Sunday it was making an all-share
offer for LEG that values LEG's equity at 4.6 billion euros
($5.2 billion), as consolidation intensifies in the German real
estate market.
The combined entity will own around 250,000 residential
apartments, still behind Vonovia's portfolio of 350,000.
Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in a
conference call on Monday that future purchases by the combined
Deutsche Wohnen-LEG would focus on LEG's core region, Germany's
most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.
Berlin, where Deutsche Wohnen owns much of its property, is
also still attractive, he said.
Vonovia, which has just changed its name from Deutsche
Annington, has grown rapidly through the acquisition of peers
including Gagfah, which helped it become the first real estate
group on Germany's blue-chip DAX index on Monday.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
