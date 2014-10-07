MUNICH Oct 7 German property group LEG Immobilien is looking to buy apartments outside its home region North Rhine-Westphalia as is seeks to expand following a stock market listing last year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"If portfolios in (the German states of) Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse or Lower Saxony come up for sale we would not rule out having a look at them," Thomas Hegel told Reuters on the sidelines of Munich property fair Expo Real.

LEG usually seeks to buy 5,000 apartments annually but has set a target of 10,000 for this year because there are more suitable properties on the market.

The Duesseldorf-based group still has a war chest of roughly 600 million euros ($755 million), which should suffice for the 2014 goal, Hegel said.

"For anything larger we would need capital measures such as a cap hike. But that would depend on costs of capital and the pipeline (of acquisition targets)," he said.

Despite analyst reports mentioning LEG as a potential takeover target for rivals like Deutsche Annington Hegel does not expect to fall prey to a larger peer.

"We are positioned well as a stand alone company and are sticking to our growth targets. Our investors appreciate that," Hegel said. (1 US dollar = 0.7944 euro) (Writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Keith Weir)