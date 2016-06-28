LONDON, June 28 British insurer Legal & General
has appointed John Kingman as its group chairman, the
company said on Tuesday.
Kingman, formerly Second Permanent Secretary of HM Treasury,
will succeed Rudy Markham who has served as interim chairman
since John Stewart's retirement from the Board on 1 June.
The appointment has been approved by both Financial
Regulators, the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial
Conduct Authority and is subject to the advice of the Cabinet
Office Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.
Kingman was previously the CEO of UK Financial Investments,
with responsibility for managing the Government's shareholdings
in Lloyds Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Northern Rock.
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise)