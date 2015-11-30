LONDON Nov 30 British fund manager Legal &
General Investment Management on Monday called for compulsory
cyber audits to be introduced to ensure companies are prepared
to protect themselves from attack.
The group, the asset manager arm of insurer Legal & General
, said it wanted companies to identify and monitor
information assets as a strategic issue; document the management
of the risk through an audit; and make sure awareness of cyber
risk was embedded in the culture of the company.
"Cyber security is a significant risk to our investee
companies. It is incumbent of us to discuss how company boards
are managing cyber security and their digital infrastructure
throughout the corporate year," said David Patt, senior analyst
for corporate governance and public policy at LGIM.
"We are concerned that many responses we receive to this
major corporate risk are insufficient. Boards need to be more
aware of their operational environment and emerging threats to
their business. Simply put, it can affect a company's value."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)