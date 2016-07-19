LONDON, July 19 Legal & General Group has completed a 750 million pound ($990.98 million) pension buy-in transaction for the ICI pension fund, the insurer said on Tuesday.

Legal & General and ICI did the risk transfer deal shortly after the EU referendum on June 23, L&G said, bringing the total of such deals executed between the two to 5 billion pounds since 2014.

The deal means Legal & General will insure the pension risk of some of the ICI fund's pensioner members.

($1 = 0.7568 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)