UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
LONDON, July 19 Legal & General Group has completed a 750 million pound ($990.98 million) pension buy-in transaction for the ICI pension fund, the insurer said on Tuesday.
Legal & General and ICI did the risk transfer deal shortly after the EU referendum on June 23, L&G said, bringing the total of such deals executed between the two to 5 billion pounds since 2014.
The deal means Legal & General will insure the pension risk of some of the ICI fund's pensioner members.
($1 = 0.7568 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)