BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) said it named Ali Toutounchi as a trustee of the Legal & General mastertrust and a member of the Legal & General independent governance committee.
LGIM is the asset management arm of UK-based financial services company Legal & General Group Plc.
Toutounchi, who has worked at Legal & General for more than 20 years, will also become the chairman of the mastertrust's investment committee. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.