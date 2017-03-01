China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 European asset manager Legal & General Investment Management named Dermot Courtier as chairman of its mastertrust and the independent governance committee (IGC).
Courtier will retain his position as head of group pensions at Kingfisher Plc. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.