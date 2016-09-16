BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Insurer Legal & General Group Plc appointed Frankie Borrell as business development director to its pension risk transfer unit.
Borrell was most recently with Partnership, where he worked in its bulk annuity team. He has also worked in companies such as KPMG and Just Retirement. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.