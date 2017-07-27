FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Legal & General names managing director of new Fintech business
July 27, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Legal & General names managing director of new Fintech business

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General Insurance named Nick Frankland as managing director of its newly created business Fintech, effective Aug. 1.

The business will build and buy into a range of fintech companies that use the latest technology and innovative approaches to help and engage customers, the company said.

Frankland joined Legal & General in 2010 as a senior director and has since led a number of businesses across the group. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

