Sept 20 Legal & General Capital (LGC), the investment arm of Legal & General Group, said it had appointed Stephen Halliwell as its new chief financial officer.

Halliwell was previously the chief financial officer at 3i Infrastructure Plc, where he played a key role in the firm's growth since its IPO in 2007. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)