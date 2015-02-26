BRIEF-Dena Bank raises CET1 capital worth up to 18 bln rupees
* Says has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of 18.00 billion rupees in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 26 Insurer Legal & General said on Thursday it made an initial 25 million pound ($38.81 million) investment in the UK private rental market, and could invest up to 1 billion pounds in the sector.
L&G said the first investment, through its Legal & General Capital unit, was a regeneration site in Walthamstow, northeast London, to build and rent over 300 flats.
L&G Capital said it had invested 4.6 billion pounds in UK direct investments and infrastructure over the past couple of years.
L&G said last month it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a new British fund for infrastructure projects and seek external financing to expand its size to 15 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6441 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Says to consider issue of 750 million equity shares during financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: