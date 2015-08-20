BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
LONDON Aug 20 A unit of U.S. insurer Prudential Financial said on Thursday it had completed a $2.9 billion longevity deal for British insurer Legal & General .
Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity company said it was reinsuring the longevity of retirees insured by L&G's bulk annuity business.
In a bulk annuity transaction, an insurer takes on some or all of the risk of a company defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme. Reinsuring against longevity helps insurers manage the risk that retirees live longer than expected.
Prudential reinsured 1.35 billion pounds ($2.11 billion) of Legal & General's bulk annuity portfolio last year.
L&G said this month that it was using structures such as longevity deals to reduce the capital costs of its annuity business.
($1 = 0.6390 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.