LONDON May 7 British insurer Legal & General saw its net cash rise by more than a fifth in the first quarter of 2014, driven in part by demand for its retirement products.

In a trading statement on Wednesday, the company said net cash was up 21 percent to 301 million pounds ($511.47 million)while operational cash generation rose 6 percent to 297 million pounds which the company attributed to demand for its pension products.

The group's Retirement arm saw new business premiums quadruple to 3.3 billion pounds following the signing of a bulk annuity contract with the ICI pension fund.

Strong sales of bulk annuities are offsetting the impact of reform to pensions in the UK which is to end compulsory purchases of individual annuities next year.

L&G's individual annuity sales dropped 40 percent in the quarter, and cancellations of newly bought annuities after the UK government announced the reforms in March, had a 15 million pounds impact, the company said. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Clare Hutchison)