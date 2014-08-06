* H1 pretax profit up 7 pct to 636 mln pounds
* Cash generation up 13 pct to 567 mln pounds
* Interim dividend up 21 pct to 2.9 pence a share
* Assets under management up 7 pct to 465.1 bln pounds
(Adds quotes, detail from statement, share reaction)
By Richa Naidu
LONDON, Aug 6 British life insurance and
pensions group Legal & General posted
better-than-expected profit in the first half of the year,
boosted by sales of high-margin pension services to companies.
It said sales of so-called "bulk annuities" to firms looking
to outsource all or part of their pension scheme liabilities to
the insurer had more than quadrupled premiums to 3.1 billion
pounds ($5.2 billion) and pushed annuity assets up 20 percent to
38.5 billion pounds.
That helped operating profit from the company's retirement
business hit 188 million pounds in the six months to the end of
June - above a company supplied consensus for 176 million pounds
- and pretax profit climb 7 percent to 636 million pounds.
The 177-year-old life group said it was well positioned to
profit from changes to the pensions market announced in March by
British Finance Minister George Osborne and was developing new
retirement products following the changes.
The reforms included scrapping a requirement for savers to
buy an annuity, a financial instrument that pays out an income
for life, from an insurer upon retirement.
While all insurers have seen their business hit, L&G has
been supported by its dominant position in the bulk annuities
business, which continues to see strong growth.
"It's no use us moaning and groaning about the change in the
annuities market. It was the right thing for (Osborne) to do,"
Chief Executive Nigel Wilson told reporters on a media call.
"It's going to cause some short-term issues for those who
are totally dependent on individual annuities - we're clearly
not and we have to transform our business."
INSURANCE MIXED
While the new rules are designed to give individual
pensioners more investment choices, many employers prefer buying
annuities in bulk to tidy up their balance sheets and remove the
liability of a owing a pension.
Wilson said L&G would also be looking at lifetime mortgages,
the greater use of income drawdown products, and that the
pension changes were a good thing in the long run.
The company said it expected individual annuity sales to
halve in 2014 and halve again in 2015 as people with larger
retirement pots move to the new drawdown products, mirroring
comments from peer Standard Life on Tuesday.
Shares in Legal & General were up 0.3 percent at 1017 GMT,
among the top gainers in a 1 percent weaker FTSE 100 and
in contrast to insurer Friends Life, which fell 1.2
percent after its results.
L&G's insurance business posted mixed results, with premiums
at its British protection business up 7 percent year-on-year,
but general insurance gross premiums down 3 percent.
Operating profit at its general insurance arm fell to 28
million pounds from 39 million in 2013 after a 12 million pound
hit for additional weather-related claims, the company said.
Assets under management at its Legal & General Investment
Management unit, the division that invests on behalf of the
insurer and external clients, climbed 7 percent to 465.1 billion
pounds.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds)
